Morning news brief: Russia strikes blood transfusion centre, China rattled by earthquake, and more

After Russia struck a blood transfusion centre in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky termed the attack a 'war crime'. The attacks were the latest since Moscow exited the Black Sea grain deal last month. In other news, a 5.5 magnitude earthquake jolted eastern China in the early hours of Sunday (August 6), leaving multiple injured.

Click on headlines to read more:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia carried out the attack on one of the blood transfusion centres of the country, as he termed the fatal strike as a “war crime”.

Prosecutors in former US president Donald Trump's election overturning case have asked a US judge to limit how much information Trump can discuss publicly about the latest indictment against him.

At least 21 were injured while 126 buildings collapsed after an earthquake measuring 5.5 rattled parts of eastern China early on Sunday morning. The quake occurred near the city of Dezhou, about 300 km (185 miles) south of Beijing, the Chinese capital, at 2.33 am (1833 GMT).