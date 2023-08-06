Three dead, two injured in mass shootout at Washington DC

Three people were killed and two others suffered injuries in a mass shootout that took place in Washington DC, United States on Sunday (August 6), as per preliminary reports.



Washington DC acting police Chief Pamela Smith said the officers of the district are investigating the shooting that took place in the southeast.



“Let me be clear: this gun violence has to top. It is incredibly frustrating, we know that someone in the community knows what happening,” Smith said while speaking to WTOP-FM, the commercial all-news radio station of Washington DC.



Responding to the shooting, the officers reached the intersection of Good Hope Road and 16th Street SE before 9 pm, WTOP-FM reported. As per Smith, the officers discovered five victims of the shootout, four males and one female.



Two males and a female succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the shooting. Two others were rushed to a local hospital and their conditions remain unknown.



“This is not a warzone. We want our residents to feel safe,” Smith stated, speaking to WTOP-FM. He added that an investigation is being carried out and the officers are still searching for victims in this case.



“We realise that there may be others who may have been injured tonight. We’re asking you to come forward,” she stated.



This is a developing story. More details to follow.