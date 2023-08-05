At least one person critically injured after shooting in Tel Aviv, suspect ‘neutralised’: Israeli police

At least one man is in a serious condition after a shooting attack on a central street in Tel Aviv, on Saturday (August 5), said the Israeli police. The officials also described the shooting as a suspected terror attack and said that the shooter had been “neutralized”.

Shooting incident in Tel Aviv

According to the Israeli media, the victim was identified as a municipal security guard who together with another officer confronted the assailant, Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai told reporters, as per the Times of Israel.

The police commissioner identified the assailant as a 27-year-old Palestinian from the Jenin area who was carrying a “martyrdom” letter. According to the media report, Shabtai said the two officers saw the suspect and called out to him when they got their motorcycles.

Subsequently, he pulled out a pistol and shot one of the guards. The identity of the victim was not immediately known but was reported to be critically wounded. Meanwhile, the other officer chased the assailant and shot him.

Two Israelis arrested after killing Palestinian teen

Two Israelis were arrested, on Saturday (August 5), after a Palestinian teen was shot dead in the occupied West Bank. According to reports, residents of Palestinian Burqa village said Israeli settlers entered their village Friday night, threw rocks and set fire to cars.

The incident led to the death of a 19-year-old, said the Palestinian Health Ministry.



Meanwhile, the Israeli military-led initial investigation has found that clashes began when Israelis arrived to herd sheep near the village and Palestinians from the town came to move them away, at which point “verbal confrontations ensued which were followed by the hurling of rocks by both sides, and the firing of fireworks by Palestinians,” as quoted by Reuters.

During the confrontation, said the Israeli military, in a statement, “Israeli civilians shot toward the Palestinians.” The altercation resulted in the death of one Palestinian and four others were injured, it added, and a “Palestinian vehicle was found burnt.”

(With inputs from agencies)



