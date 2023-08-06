Prosecutors want protective order against Trump after his threatening post

Prosecutors in former US president Donald Trump's election overturning case have asked a US judge to limit how much information Trump can discuss publicly about the latest indictment against him. The prosecution has cited a threatening post by Trump made on his social media platform Truth Social. Trump campaign has defended the post as "political speech".

"If you go after me, I'm coming after you!" Trump wrote in all caps Friday on Truth Social.

Jack Smith, the special counsel who is overseeing charges against Trump for seeking to reverse results of 2020 US Presidential Election, filed a motion on Friday evening and urged a protective order to prevent the former president from potentially revealing evidential details about the case.

The judge, Tanya Chutkan, replied by issuing a weekend order to Trump's legal team that they respond to the government's motion by 5:00 pm on Monday.

The fast-moving developments came in the wake of Trump appearing to defy a judge who had warned him not to discuss the case with any potential witnesses, and his posting of what is being seen as a threat on his social media platform.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to four election conspiracy and obstruction charges.

A prolific social media user

Even during his time in the Oval Office, Trump has been a prolific user of social media and used Twitter (Now 'X') to comment on foreign policy negotiations even when the negotiations were ongoing.

After being booted from Twitter after US Capitol riots, Trump launched his own social media platform Truth Social and has often railed against investigations going on against him and even against officials and judges involved in it. He also has a history of attacking people connected to criminal cases against him.

"All the proposed order seeks to prevent is the improper dissemination or use of discovery materials, including to the public," prosecutors wrote in the motion.

"Such a restriction is particularly important in this case because the defendant has previously issued public statements on social media regarding witnesses, judges, attorneys, and others associated with legal matters pending against him."

The motion has also said that if Trump was to issue public posts about details or grand jury transcripts obtained during the discovery process, "it could have a harmful, chilling effect on witnesses or adversely affect the fair administration of justice in this case."

