Morning news brief: Putin warns 'traitors', Blinken believes Russia guilty of committing war crimes

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: President Vladimir Putin has issued a warning to "traitors", US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he believes Moscow is guilty of committing war crimes as recent attacks in Ukrainian cities targetted civilians.

As Ukraine conflict intensifies, Russian President Vladimir Putin issues warning to 'traitors'

As Russia faces intense pressure in battlefield, President Vladimir Putin has issued a warning to "traitors" on Wednesday. The leader said that the West may try to use them as a fifth column to destroy Russia.

Antony Blinken believes Russia guilty of committing war crimes

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday (March 17) said that Russia is not making enough efforts in peace talks with Ukraine to end the conflict. Blinken also said that he believes Moscow is guilty of committing war crimes as recent attacks in Ukrainian cities targetted civilians.

As Russia's advance halts in Ukraine, US warns China over backing Putin

The United States has voiced its concern on Thursday as China may help Russia with military equipment. This comes as the advance of Russian troops seems to have been halted at several locations in Ukraine.

Hundreds of bulletproof vests destined for Ukraine, stolen in Manhattan

Hundreds of bulletproof vests, destined for war-torn Ukraine, were stolen in New York, police and the organisation said Thursday (March 17). The vests were donated by officers.

WATCH | Machine guns, body armour, helmets- US to send more arms to Ukraine | Sarang Shidore Exclusive

President Joe Biden said that the US has offered Ukraine $1bn in security aid, adding America will continue to give Ukraine weapons so that people can fight and defend themselves.

We are joined exclusively by Sarang Shidore, director of studies, Quincy institute to shed more light on this.