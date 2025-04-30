Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told Pakistan's upper house that Islamabad had an objection to the "condemnation of The Resistance Front (TRF)" in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) statement

Meanwhile, The UK government supported India in bringing perpetrators to justice as the UK's Parliament discussed the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir as well as put it straight to BBC that the Pahalgam attack was a terror attack over the channel's use of the word 'militancy'.

Pahalgam attack: Deputy PM Ishaq Dar inadvertently admits Pakistan backs Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy TRF

Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar made a big acceptance in connection to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) statement on April 25 condemning the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

UK stands with India, rejects BBC's denial on Pahalgam terror attack: 'Let me be clear...'

The UK government on Wednesday said that it supports India in bringing perpetrators to justice as the UK's Parliament discussed the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. UK Government was also asked to address the BBC’s reference to the attack as “militancy”, to which it responded, "let me be clear: this was a horrific terrorist attack."

Delta brings back GENIUS plan to beat Trump's tariffs for delivery of new Airbus

Delta Air Lines has found a way to beat Donald Trump's tariffs. The airline is taking delivery of a new Airbus A350 aircraft this week, manufactured in Europe. However, instead of flying it directly to the US, it is taking it from the factory in Toulouse to Tokyo, Japan.

Digital trucks demand justice for Pahalgam terror attack at Times Square: 'World must wake up'

Amid global anger over the Pahalgam terror attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir, a truck was spotted at New York's Times Square demanding justice for the victims.A digital poster with pictures of Pahalgam terror attack victims' had "Humanity bleeds in Pahalgam, world must wake up' and 'we demand justice" written over it.

