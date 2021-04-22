Morning news brief: Pakistan blast, another black man shot in US, and more

A deadly blast rocked Pakistani city of Quetta late on Wednesday. The blast took place in a luxury hotel where Chinese ambassador was staying. The ambassador was out when the blast took place. Meanwhile, Sheriff's deputies fatally shot a black man in North Carolina while serving search warrant. Read this and more in our morning news brief.

Pakistan: Deadly blast at luxury hotel housing Chinese ambassador

The blast took place in Quetta, capital of Balochistan province where Pakistan military has been fighting a decade-long low-level insurgency

US advances bill to aid Ukraine in its struggle with Russia, pressure Nord Stream 2

The Ukraine Security Partnership Act, which was approved by voice vote, authorises $300 million in foreign military financing

China hits out at 'provocative' Australian scrapping of Belt and Road Initiative

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Wednesday the federal government would override the Victorian state government's decision to sign up to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a vast network of investments that critics say is cover for Beijing creating geopolitical and financial leverage

Black man fatally shot by Sheriff's deputies serving search warrant in North Carolina

The shooting unfolded on Wednesday morning in Elizabeth City, a riverfront town of about 18,000 residents in Pasquotank County near North Carolina's coastal border with Virginia and small groups of protesters took to the streets by evening

PM Modi to attend US-hosted virtual climate summit