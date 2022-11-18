Morning news brief: North Korea fires suspected ICBM, Pelosi steps down as US House Democratic leader & more

Just a day after firing a small missile showing anger towards US's increased regional presence, North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday, South Korea said on Friday. In other news, United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday that she will not be contesting for the leadership role after the Republicans gained control. Meanwhile, Twitter has temporarily closed the office buildings amidst reports of mass exodus after Elon Musk’s “hardcore” work ultimatum failed to motivate the employees to work for "long hours at high intensity”.Finally, Andy Jassy, CEO of the retail giant Amazon said that the layoffs will extend to the next year 2023 as the firm has not yet concluded the review as per its business conditions.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff earlier said it had detected the "launch of an unidentified ballistic missile in an eastward direction". The coastguard warned ships not to approach fallen debris in the water.

Pelosi was the top Democratic leader in the US House for the better part of the last two decades and holds an important place in the politics of the country. During her speech, Pelosi confirmed that she will complete her term as a member of Congress.

“I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” Pelosi said.

On Wednesday, Musk told employees that his goal was to build “Twitter 2.0” and for that, they have to choose between working “long hours at high intensity” or leave. He conducted a poll on the workplace app Blind for their response.

In response, 42 per cent of 180 people chose the "Taking exit option, I'm free!" in the app, which verifies employees through their work email addresses and allows them to share information anonymously, according to multiple media reports.

The CEO has been putting continuous efforts into reducing the firm's ex[ensises amid its slow economic growth especially after the firm reported its smallest revenues in the holiday quarter.