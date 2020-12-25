Morning news brief: New coronavirus variant, aid package in US, and more

After UK, South Africa, another coronavirus variant emerges in Nigeria

Another variant of coronavirus has emerged in Africa’s most populous country, after distinct mutants of the virus have been reported from the UK and South Africa over the last few days | READ MORE

US lawmakers block Trump's changes to coronavirus aid package

US lawmakers have rejected President Donald Trump's demand for extensive changes and leaving benefits for millions of Americans at risk in the $2.3 trillion coronavirus aid and government spending package | READ MORE

Over 600,000 people in Britain get first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine jab

More than 600,000 people in the United Kingdom have received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine since inoculations began in the country | READ MORE

Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers, investigators say

The suspected Russian hackers responsible for the worst US cyber attack in years leveraged reseller access to Microsoft Corp services to penetrate targets that had no compromised network software from SolarWinds Corp | READ MORE

Israeli strike intercepted in Syria, says Syrian state media

Syrian state news agency SANA said on Friday that Syria's air defences intercepted missiles fired by Israel | READ MORE

We have taken back control of our laws and our destiny, says UK PM Johnson after Brexit deal

After the UK clinched the Brexit deal with the European Union, British PM Boris Johnson said that "We have taken back control of our laws and our destiny" | READ MORE

After Brexit, France offers aid to fishermen

France on Thursday announced measures to support fishermen after European Union and UK reached a post-Brexit trade agreement | READ MORE

Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?

President Donald Trump on Wednesday granted pardons to his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former adviser Roger Stone | READ MORE

China's Sinovac COVID vaccine 91.25% effective in late trials, Turkey says

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech is 91.25% effective, the interim data from a late-stage trial in Turkey has said | READ MORE

US to impose COVID-19 screening requirement for UK flights

The US government will require all airline passengers arriving from the United Kingdom to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of departure starting Monday | READ MORE

Iran says has won US approval to transfer funds to buy Covid vaccines

Iran has said the United States approved its fund transfer to buy coronavirus vaccines from overseas as its daily death toll fell to a three-month low | READ MORE