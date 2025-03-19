Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday (Mar 18) warned that the latest wave of airstrikes on Gaza, which reportedly left hundreds dead, were "only the beginning" while declaring that future negotiations with Hamas "will take place only under fire."

Meanwhile, JFK assassination files are out. US President Donald Trump's administration has kept its promise and has released the final set of files related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, a case that over six decades later continues to fuel conspiracy theories.

In other news, First images of NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore emerged as they finally returned to Earth on Tuesday after an unexpected nine-month stay at International Space Station (ISS). They received immediate medical care and were carried away on stretchers.

'Only the beginning': Netanyahu vows more strikes as Gaza death toll soars to over 400

JFK assassination files out after 60 years wait; Did Trump release a 'smoking gun'? Here's what new documents reveal

WATCH: First images of Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore back on Earth emerge, they receive medical checks

'PROMISE MADE, PROMISE KEPT, says White House as astronauts reach home safely, Musk congrats SpaceX, NASA

White House on Tuesday said "promise made and promise kept" after a pair of astronauts stranded in space for more than nine months were finally headed home after their capsule undocked from the International Space Station (ISS).

WATCH: Trump, Putin agree to work towards 30-day limited ceasefire in Ukraine