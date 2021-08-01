Morning news brief: Myanmar ruler pledges elections, US military aids Israel tanker, and more

Here is WION's Daily Morning News Brief with what’s happening around the world today.

The US Senate in a rare Saturday session worked on a bill that would spend $1 trillion on roads, rail lines and other infrastructure, as lawmakers from both parties sought to advance President Joe Biden's top legislative priority.

US Senate in rare Saturday session on $1 trillion infrastructure bill

The US Senate in a rare Saturday session worked on a bill that would spend $1 trillion on roads, rail lines and other infrastructure, as lawmakers from both parties sought to advance President Joe Biden's top legislative priority.

Myanmar army ruler pledges elections, ASEAN cooperation in speech six months after coup

Myanmar's military ruler Min Aung Hlaing on Sunday again promised new multi-party elections and said his government is ready to work with any special envoy named by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

US urges Tunisia to return to 'democratic path'

Tunisia should swiftly return to its "democratic path", a top White House official on Saturday told President Kais Saied, days after his shock power grab that included suspending parliament.

German NGO Sea-Watch rescues nearly 100 migrants overnight in Mediterranean

German NGO Sea-Watch said on Friday it had rescued nearly 100 migrants in the Mediterranean overnight, many of whom were injured, some with severe "fuel burns" - chemical burns caused by exposure to gasoline mixed with seawater.

US military aids Israel-managed tanker attacked off Oman

The US Navy is assisting an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker attacked off Oman with two crew members killed, the US military said on Saturday, adding the ship was most likely hit by a drone strike.

