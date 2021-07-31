Gravitas Plus: Does George Soros manipulate the Global Order?

Jul 31, 2021, 09:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A nexus is trying to alter political realities the world over. One name is imprinted on the narrative it’s trying to build. On Gravitas Plus, WION's Palki Sharma Upadhyay brings you the story of George Soros.
