Morning news brief: Missing UK scribe's belongings found, Russia destroys bridge, and more

Brazilian police have said that the belongings of missing British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira have been found. The duo has gone missing since last week. In other news, local Ukrainian officials have said that Russia has blown up a bridge in Severodontesk cutting off a possible evacuation route. Read this and more in our morning news brief.

Missing British reporter, companion’s belongings found in Brazil, say cops



To find the missing British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, around 150 soldiers had been deployed via riverboats. They are also interviewing locals. Indigenous search teams are also looking for the pair for a week. The two men seemed to have gone on a reporting trip in the remote jungle area, where the world's largest number of uncontacted indigenous people reside.

Think tank says global nuclear arsenal to grow for first time since Cold War



In a new set of research, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) think-tank said has said that the Ukraine crisis has heightened tensions among the world's nine nuclear-armed states.

Russia destroys bridge in Severodonetsk cutting escape route



Pro-Russia separatists have held territory in Donbas since 2014 and fight between Russia and Ukraine over Severodonetsk has been linked with control over Donbas. Parts of the city have been pulverised in some of the bloodiest battles since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Watch | ‘Pride art’ in Madrid streets ahead of Pride festival