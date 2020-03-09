Morning News Brief: Migrants at Greek border, Aurat march and more

European Union considers taking in 1,500 child refugees in Greece: German government

The European Union is considering taking in up to 1,500 migrant children who are currently housed in Greek camps, Germany said Monday.

"A humanitarian solution is being negotiated at the European level for a 'coalition of the willing' to take in these children," said the government in a statement. Read more

Aurat March: Islamists hurl stones and shoes at Women's Day marchers in Islamabad

Members of Islamists groups and red mosque affiliates pelted participants of 'Aurat March' (women march) with stones, shoes and sticks as they marched through Pakistan's capital on Sunday (March 8) to mark International Women's Day. Read more

South Korean PM says 'turning point' near in coronavirus fight

South Korean officials warned against prematurely calling the peak of the coronavirus outbreak while expressing hope on Monday that the country was nearing a "turning point" in the crisis, as the pace of new infections trended lower. Read more