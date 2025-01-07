Massive 7.1 earthquake jolted Tibet region and Nepal early Tuesday (Jan 7) morning. Tremors were also felt in several parts of India.

US President-elect Donald Trump has reiterated the proposal to make Canada 51st State following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation.

The United States recorded its first human bird flu death on Monday (Jan 6), raising concerns over the spread of human infections.

Nepal earthquake: Massive 7.1 quake jolts Lobuche, tremors felt in several parts of India

The 7.1 magnitude quake also hit regions near the Nepal-Tibet border on Tuesday (Jan 7) as well as parts of India, including Bihar and Assam.

Trump reiterates proposal to make Canada 51st State after Trudeau resigns

US President-elect Donald Trump, on Monday (Jan 6), responded to Justin Trudeau's resignation as the Canadian Prime Minister by reiterating his proposal that the country should merge with the United States.

First human bird flu death recorded in US, CDC warns ‘death not unexpected’

The US recorded its first bird flu-linked death Monday (Jan 6), raising alarm over potential of human-to-human transmission. Health authorities in Louisiana declared that the 65-year-old patient had been hospitalised for respiratory illnesses and had underlying medical conditions.

