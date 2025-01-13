Check the live updates of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 as the world's largest religious gathering welcomes thousands of devotees from across India and abroad.

Los Angeles wildfires claimed 24 lives as forecasters predict strong winds this week. Red flag warnings have been issued for severe fires.

Meanwhile, South Korean soldiers fighting in Russia's war against Ukraine have been ordered to kill themselves rather than being captured alive, according to a South Korean lawmaker.

In other news, former White House strategist Steve Bannon vows to take Elon Musk ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 returns to Prayagraj after 12 years, celebrating spirituality, mythology, and culture at the Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers meet. The 44-day event takes place from January 13 to February 26 and is special this year due to a rare celestial alignment of the Sun, Moon, Jupiter, and Saturn, occurring once every 144 years.

The death toll from Los Angeles wildfires has risen to 24 as forecasters warn strong winds could fuel the fire even further. At least 16 people were missing and officials are expecting the number to increase.

North Korean soldiers fighting in Russia's war against Ukraine have been told by Pyongyang to kill themselves rather than be captured alive, a South Korean lawmaker said Monday after a briefing from the country's spy agency.

The drama between the MAGA movement and Elon Musk is far from over. Now, former White House strategist Steve Bannon has declared war on Musk, making it a personal mission to take him down.

Watch | Bangladeshi government has streamlined the visa process for Pakistani nationals