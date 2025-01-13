The drama between the MAGA movement and Elon Musk is far from over. Now, former White House strategist Steve Bannon has declared war on Musk, making it a personal mission to take him down.

Advertisment

Calling the Tesla CEO a "truly evil guy", Bannon declared that he would have Musk "run out of here by Inauguration Day".

“He is a truly evil guy, a very bad guy. I made it my personal thing to take this guy down,” Bannon said.

“Before, because he put money in, I was prepared to tolerate it; I’m not prepared to tolerate it anymore,” he added.

Advertisment

He further denounced Musk for backing the H-1B visa stating that it was the "tech overlords" who use the immigration system to their advantage.

“This thing of the H-1B visas, it’s about the entire immigration system is gamed by the tech overlords, they use it to their advantage, the people are furious,” Bannon said in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera referring to the H-1B visa programme row.

“He will do anything to make sure that any one of his companies is protected or has a better deal or he makes more money,” Bannon said. “His aggregation of wealth, and then — through wealth — power: that’s what he’s focused on.”

Advertisment

Also read: TED chief Chris Anderson raises concerns over Musk's recent social media posts, says 'miss the old Elon'

Musk vows to ‘go to war’ to defend H-1B visa programme

In December, Musk backed the H-1B and said that it was because of this visa programme that the companies were built that made America stronger.

"The reason I’m in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B," Musk wrote on X.

He then referred to one of the dialogues from Tom Cruise's character in the movie "Tropic Thunder" to slam the critics to bash him.

"Take a big step back and F--- YOURSELF in the face," Musk said.

The appointment of Sriram Krishnan as an AI advisor to US President-elect Donald Trump sparked the debate over the visa regime in the US.

Also read: VIDEO: US man asks Indians to sign petition to 'stop spread of H1B virus'

'I've Always Liked H1-B', says Trump

Trump, in an interview with the New York Post in December, sided with Musk and praised the use of H-1B visas for bringing skilled foreign workers to the US, stating, “I have always liked the visas, I have always been in favour of the visas. That’s why we have them.”

“I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I’ve been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It’s a great programme,” Trump said, echoing the views of Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Sriram Krishnan, and David Sacks.

The issue of H-1B visas has caused division among Trump’s supporters, especially after his appointment of Krishnan.

Critics argue the programme impacts American jobs, while others, including Elon Musk, have supported skilled immigration.

(With inputs from agencies)