Morning news brief: Kim Jong Un leads new war tank training, Britain redefines 'extremism', and more

Amid increasing unrest in Haiti, the Biden administration is considering using Guantanamo Bay to handle Haitian migrants if there is a large-scale migration to the US. In other news, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un participated in a training session to operate recently developed battle tanks, urging the troops to intensify their preparations for potential conflict. A UN investigation has disclosed that Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah lost his life in Lebanon when an Israeli tank fired two 120 mm rounds at a gathering of journalists, an action deemed in violation of international law.

Amid escalating turmoil in Haiti, the Biden administration is exploring the possibility of using Guantanamo Bay to process Haitian migrants in the event of a mass exodus to the US, according to a CNN report.

Guantanamo Bay, located approximately 321 kilometres from Haiti, has historically served as a migrant centre to accommodate and process migrants before repatriating them to Haiti or another country.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un took part in the training session to operate newly developed battle tanks and appealed to the troops to escalate their efforts to prepare for war, reported state media on Thursday (Mar 14).

The training of battle tanks in North Korea took place as the United States and South Korea began their annual 11-day military drills which will end later Thursday.

Britain on Thursday (Mar 13) came up with a new definition of extremism, aiming to address a surge in hate crimes against Jews and Muslims following the Oct 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

As per the UK's new definition of extremism, it "is the promotion or advancement of an ideology based on violence, hatred, or intolerance", that aims to negate or destroy the fundamental rights and freedoms of others; or undermine, overturn or replace the UK’s system of liberal parliamentary democracy and democratic rights; or intentionally create a permissive environment for others to achieve those results.

In a tragic incident last year, Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah was killed in Lebanon when an Israeli tank fired two 120 mm rounds at a group of journalists. This, a UN investigation has now revealed, violated international law.