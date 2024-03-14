Death of nonbinary US teen after school fight ruled suicide, medical examiner confirms

Disclaimer: Some readers may find the story disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Nex Benedict, a 16-year-old student from Oklahoma, who passed away one day after an altercation in a high school bathroom, died by suicide, according to the state's medical examiner. The examination report, which identified Benedict as nonbinary and used they/them pronouns, cited a lethal combination of two different medications as the cause of death, reported CBS News.

"From the beginning of this investigation, Owasso Police observed many indications that this death was the result of suicide," the Owasso Police Department said in a statement.

"However, investigators did not wish to confirm that information without the final results being presented by the Oklahoma Medical Examiners Office," he added.

Events leading to the death

The day before their (Benedict used they/them pronouns) death, Benedict was involved in a physical altercation inside the girls' restroom at Owasso High School. After the altercation, Benedict was sent to the hospital by a school nurse.

During interactions with police officers, Benedict disclosed being harassed by three girls, leading to the confrontation initiated by Benedict throwing water at them. The altercation appears to have been triggered by harassment related to Benedict's gender identity.

On the day following the altercation, Benedict's mother contacted emergency services, expressing concern about Benedict's deteriorating condition.

Reports described shallow breathing, eyes rolling back, and curled hands. Despite these symptoms, preliminary autopsy findings indicated that Benedict's death was not a result of injuries sustained during the altercation.

Dr Margaret Coates, superintendent of Owasso Public Schools, expressed sorrow over Benedict's death.

Dr Margaret Coates, superintendent of Owasso Public Schools, expressed sorrow over Benedict's death.

"As we mourn together, OPS remains focused on the safety and well-being of our students and staff. Let's continue to lean on each other in the days ahead," she told CBS News.

Benedict's passing has sparked demonstrations and candlelight vigils in various US urban centres, stretching from New York to Los Angeles.