Morning news brief: Joe Biden inches closer to victory, Guatemalan mudslides and more

US election 2020 result LIVE updates: Biden still likely to address the nation

Joe Biden and Donald Trump are still awaiting results of the US election 2020 with Biden gaining lead in Pennsylvania. Votes will be recounted in the state of Georgia. Read on to know more updates through our live blog.

Guatemalan mudslides push storm Eta death toll above 100

Many of the dead were buried in their homes in the remote village of Queja in the central region of Alta Verapaz, where around 150 houses were swallowed by mudslides.

Two men charged with fun offence near Philadelphia voting centre

The two were arrested on Thursday night and were charged a day later, the city's district attorney's office. It has been reported that the two accused have assoiations with the pro-Trump conspiracy group QAnon.

UN aviation agency asks Iran to expedite investigation of downed jet

The International Civil Aviation Organisation said members of its 36-nation council issued the call, nearly 10 months after a Ukraine International Airlines flight was shot down by an Iranian ground-to-air missile, killing 176 people.

Pakistan: Murder in the name of Blasphemy