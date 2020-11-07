US election 2020 result LIVE updates: Biden still likely to address the nation

Joe Biden Photograph: AFP
Nov 07, 2020, 07.56 AM
Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania continues to grow
He’s now up by 21,705 votes - leaving the candidates one-third of a point apart.
Nov 07, 2020, 07.55 AM
Biden's lead in Arizona shrinks
Biden’s lead has narrowed to 29,861. The two candidates are now less than .3 points apart.
Nov 07, 2020, 07.22 AM
Biden still likely to speak tonight regardless of whether race has been called
It's now being said that Biden may speak in some times regardless of whether the race has been called.
The campaign earlier in the day said Biden was planning to speak in prime-time.
There have since been no tweets from Biden or his running mate Kamala Harris.
Nov 07, 2020, 07.03 AM
Why ballot-counting in Nevada is dragging on
The pace of vote-counting in Nevada is being criticised for taking too long and it's even become fodder for online jokes.
More than 1.2 million ballots had been counted by Friday afternoon, with Joe Biden holding a 20,137-vote lead over President Donald Trump.
The vast majority of those untallied ballots are in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas and its populous surrounding suburbs.
Most of the still-to-be counted ballots arrived by mail, and are first processed through a machine that verifies signatures. Election staff manually examines signatures not verified by the machine. Later, a review is done to make sure the total number of ballots processed matches the number of ballots received. Once verified, those ballots are counted.
As of Thursday, an additional 44,000 ballots required ID verification, and 2,100 others had signature-match problems. The registrar's office reaches out to voters in both groups to verify their eligibility to vote, which again takes time.
The majority of the remaining ballots are expected to be counted by Sunday. The Legislature gave election officials until November 12 to finish counting votes.
Nov 07, 2020, 06.46 AM
Supreme Court judge orders Pennsylvania to comply with secretary of state's guidance
It has been ordered that all county boards in Pennsylvania need to segregate ballots received after Election Day and said that if the ballots are counted, they be counted separately -- in line with the guidance that secretary of state of Pennsylvania had already issued.
Nov 07, 2020, 06.44 AM
Twitter flags 'president-elect Biden' posts as premature
Twitter on Friday flagged as premature posts referring to Biden as "president-elect," as the vote count continued in the knife-edge US election with the Democrat leading Trump in several key states.
Tweets referring to the former vice president with the victor's title and his running mate Kamala Harris as "vice president-elect" were tagged with messages saying counts were not yet final.
"Official sources may not have called the race when this was tweeted," read a Twitter message below a post from Democratic Coalition co-founder and podcaster Scott Dworkin using the two titles for Biden and Harris.
The notice came with a link to information about the status of the election.
Unfounded claims by Trump regarding the voting process as well as premature claims of victory about either candidate in the race have been flagged or masked, with links provided to reliable sources of information.
Nov 07, 2020, 06.42 AM
It's a nail-biter, cliffhanger, knife-edge contest!!!
On the fourth day of vote counting, Biden had a 253 to 214 lead in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that determines the winner, according to Edison Research.
Securing Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes would put Biden over the 270 he needs to win the presidency after a political career stretching back nearly five decades.
Biden would also win if he prevails in two of the three other key states where he was narrowly ahead on Friday: Georgia, Arizona and Nevada. Like Pennsylvania, all three were still processing ballots on Friday.
Nationwide, Biden led Trump by 4.1 million votes out of a record 147 million cast.
However, his lead was much smaller in those four contested states: just 84,670 votes out of more than 16 million cast. In Georgia, he led by a mere 3,974 votes.
Nov 07, 2020, 06.38 AM
Far from over
Amid growing concerns about the potential for unrest if Trump refuses to concede, attention was focussed on the reaction of his Republican Party.
Pennsylvania Republicans asked the US Supreme Court Friday to halt the counting of late-arriving ballots in the state.
The last-ditch appeal for an emergency injunction asked the court to freeze the processing of thousands of mailed ballots -- most believed to be favouring Biden -- that arrived after Election Day, which Republicans say should make them disqualified.
Several prominent Republicans meanwhile rallied behind Trump.
"Far from over," tweeted Representative Kevin McCarthy, the leader of the Republican minority in the House. "Republicans will not back down from this battle."
Securing Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes would put Biden over the 270 he needs to win the presidency after a political career stretching back nearly five decades.
Biden would also win if he prevails in two of the three other key states where he was narrowly ahead on Friday: Georgia, Arizona and Nevada. Like Pennsylvania, all three were still processing ballots on Friday.
As Biden's lead grew in Pennsylvania, hundreds of Democrats gathered outside Philadelphia's downtown vote-counting site, wearing yellow shirts reading "Count Every Vote." In Detroit, a crowd of Trump supporters, some armed, protested outside a counting location, waving flags and chanting, "Fight!"
Nov 07, 2020, 06.35 AM
Some dance, others wield guns
Biden supporters danced in the streets outside a ballot-counting center in Philadelphia as the steadily growing vote tallies showed the Democratic former vice president could soon be declared winner of the US presidential election.
In Detroit, several hundred supporters of President Donald Trump, some carrying their guns, raised premature chants of "We won!" outside a counting center, despite it looking increasingly unlikely, though not impossible, that this would prove true.
Philadelphia appeared to relish its turn as the center of the nation's attention, even if it was earned only by the relative slowness of its vote counting as the biggest city in the closely fought state of Pennsylvania.
Biden has a 253 to 214 lead in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that determines the winner, according to Edison Research. Winning Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes would give Biden the 270 he needs to secure the presidency. He has already won the popular vote by some 4 million votes.
A few, however, have taken to the streets, with Biden supporters cheering for poll workers to "count every vote," at times breaking into dance whenever someone turned up a Beyoncé or Missy Elliott song on loudspeakers.
Some Trump supporters, taking a cue from the president himself, insisted there must be something wrong with any count that showed Biden winning, and brought their rifles and handguns with them to rallies outside counting centers in Detroit and Phoenix, Arizona.
Dressed in the Trump-supporter uniform of "Make America Great Again" red baseball hats, some fell to their knees in public prayer.
Most demonstrations have been peaceful and relatively small, though tensions have sometimes flared. Overnight in New York City, police pushed and shoved protesters, reporters and at least one elected official as they made arrests and tried to move anti-Trump demonstrations out of roadways.
In Detroit, a few anti-racism protesters rallying behind the Black Lives Matter slogan entered an area cordoned off by police for Trump supporters on Friday. Standing defiantly with fists in the air, Trump supporters, including armed members of militia groups, moved closer, jeering, before police intervened, leading the anti-racism protesters elsewhere.
Some pro-Biden observers gathered outside the police cordon. One waved a sign that read: "Earth to losers, go home!"
In Arizona, another closely contested state, a growing crowd of several hundred Trump supporters returned to the counting center in Phoenix from surrounding Maricopa County where some 142,000 ballots from early voting remained to be counted as of Friday morning.
Nov 07, 2020, 06.28 AM
Protesters crying foul over vote counts stir safety concerns
Pro-Trump protesters rallied outside vote-tabulation centres in a few cities around the country Friday night, responding to groundless accusations that the Democrats were trying to steal the White House.
Elections officials in several states where Biden was ahead said the anger outside their doors made them fear for the safety of their employees.
Roughly 100 Trump supporters gathered for a third straight day in front of the elections centre in Phoenix, where hundreds of workers were processing and counting ballots.
Nov 07, 2020, 06.22 AM
Meanwhile, more votes are being tabulated
In Arizona, Trump is trailing by 39,070 votes.
In Nevada, Biden is leading by 22,657.
In Pennsylvania, Biden is leading by 14,923 votes.
In Georgia, Biden’s lead is wavering by a few votes up and down as officials process more ballots. Right now, he’s ahead by 4,175.
Nov 07, 2020, 06.19 AM
Trump says Biden 'should not wrongfully claim' presidency
Trump has Biden not to "wrongfully claim" the White House as incomplete returns from the presidential election showed the Democrat close to an insurmountable lead.
"Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!" Trump tweeted.
Trump himself has repeatedly claimed that he won Tuesday's election, despite vote counts pointing strongly to him being made a one-term president.
Nov 07, 2020, 06.18 AM
Biden may or may not address the nation
Biden’s campaign continues to watch results, including in Pennsylvania with no clear indication if it's going to arrange for a national address.
Biden last spoke to the American people more than 26 hours ago as he urged calm and patience as the vote count continues.
The campaign earlier in the day (US time) said Biden was planning to speak on prime time, but there have been no tweets from Biden or his running mate Kamala Harris.
Nov 07, 2020, 06.14 AM
Why is US vote count taking so long?
Three days after polls closed, the United States and the world still do not have final results from the presidential election, although Democrat Joe Biden was on the brink of unseating Donald Trump.
And mainly because of these reasons --
- Competitive states take longer -
California, the nation's most populous state, was quickly called for Biden after polls closed Tuesday. But such calls are in fact projections by news outlets rather than official results, meaning that it takes longer to get an accurate picture in narrowly divided states.
States also have diverse deadlines on receiving absentee ballots, especially those coming from the military or other citizens living overseas.
North Carolina has held off on counting at least 171,000 ballots -- which could make the difference -- as by law it accepts votes that arrive by mail through November 12 so long as they were postmarked by Election Day.
Similarly, Nevada, which also has a tight race, will count ballots postmarked by Election Day so long as they arrive by November 10.
Also causing delays are provisional ballots, which are issued to voters if there is confusion about their registration and need verification.
- Deluge of mail-in ballots -
With concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic, states accustomed to limited numbers of absentee votes have been deluged with ballots mailed by citizens who do not want to risk voting in person.
Some 65.2 million of the record 160 million Americans who voted this year did so by mail, according to an estimate of the US Elections Project.
In Pennsylvania, the Republican-led legislature rejected an effort to let authorities count ahead of Election Day, contributing to the scenario in which its biggest city Philadelphia -- a Democratic stronghold -- reported returns last.
Some places have unique factors delaying vote-counting such as Chatham County in tightly fought Georgia, where an election division and a registration board separately look at ballots.
- Legal challenges -
The Trump campaign has seized on the delay to demand a halt to counting in states where it is behind, notably Pennsylvania whose Republican Party approached the US Supreme Court.
Republicans had been fighting for months against allowing Pennsylvania to count ballots postmarked by Election Day if they arrive by Friday.
In Wisconsin, where Biden eked out a narrow victory in results made known by early Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled that only votes received by Election Day would count.
Most states allow rival parties to observe counting but challenges on the rules have taken time, with Trump's supporters taking particular issue with Philadelphia's rule that watchers stay at least 15 feet (4.5 meters) away due to Covid risks.