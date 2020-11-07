US election result 2020: Joe Biden becomes President-elect; America celebrates

After winning the state of Pennsylvania, Joe Biden became the President-elect of the United States with his running mate Kamal Harris being crowned as the first Black and South Asian Vice President-elect of the country.
(Photograph:Reuters)
'We did it'
As soon as the announcement was made by various US networks, people took to streets to celebrate a historical win.
(Photograph:Reuters)
'God blessed America'
People danced their heart out and chanted slogans such as 'God blessed America' and 'Biden in the house' after the President-elect made it official through his Twitter bio.
(Photograph:Reuters)
'Did it for snap'
People flooded social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat with photo ops of the celebrations in their local neighbourhoods.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Con man?
Anti-Trump protestors were seen with catchy slogans and funny posters to celebrate Donald Trump's defeat in the US election.