Morning news brief: Japan approves plan to release Fukushima water, US school shooting leaves one dead, and more

Here are the biggest headlines of the morning - Japan approves plans to release Fukushima water into sea, Mexican troops have doubled detention across US border, and more. Click on the headline to read the full story.

Japanese government approves plan to release treated Fukushima water into sea

Canada scraps export permits for drone technology to Turkey

Mexican troops have doubled detention of migrants heading to US: White House

US President Joe Biden vows flexibility in landmark $2 trillion infrastructure bill

One person dead, officer injured after shooting at Knoxville high school

US senator introduces bill to ban Big Tech from buying anything ever again

Watch: UAE selects first Arab woman for astronaut training