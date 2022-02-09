Morning news brief: Israel launches strike at Syria, Pfizer's pandemic profiteering, & more

To get your day started, here are some stories.

Israel launches strikes against Syria after missile attack

Israel's military said it conducted strikes after missiles were fired from Syria on Wednesday. Syrian state TV said the missiles were fired from Golan Heights and Israel also carried out airstrikes.

Vaccine maker Pfizer faces accusations of 'pandemic profiteering' as profits double

In 2021, Pfizer's annual profits were more than double what they were in 2020. The company brought in $22 billion in profits in 2020. However, the bumper sales prompted accusations of "pandemic profiteering" from campaigners.

Ukraine crisis: Macron pushes for peace as Russian warships head to the Black Sea for drills

Amid tensions with Russia, French President Macron called for "firm" dialogue with Putin's even as Russian warships made their way to the Black Sea for naval drills.

Religious leaders write to Zuckerberg asking for Instagram kids to be scrapped

In a letter sent by an advocacy group, rabbis, reverends, pastors and other religious leaders urged Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to permanently scrap the company's plan to launch an Instagram version aimed at young users.

US Lieutenant general Michael Kurilla warned that Al Qaeda and ISIS are reconstituting