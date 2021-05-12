Morning news brief: Israel-Gaza violence, deadly covid variant found worldwide, and more

Owing to the coronavirus crisis in India, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be travelling to the UK for G7 summit. As India battles a covid crisis, Israel-Gaza are locked up in increasing tension between the Israelis and Palestinians. Fresh bombings have killed 35 in Gaza and five in Israel in the early hours of Wednesday.

35 killed in Gaza, 5 in Israel, as violence escalates

Israel carried out hundreds of air strikes in Gaza into the early hours of Wednesday, as the Islamist group and other Palestinian militant groups fired multiple rocket barrages at Tel Aviv and Beersheba.

Covid variant first detected in India found in 44 other countries: WHO

The B.1.617 variant of coronavirus, which was first identified in India in October, has been detected in more than 4,500 samples from "44 countries in all six WHO regions"

Following a death, Brazil suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine for pregnant women

States that have suspended the use of the AstraZeneca include Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, among others.

US expresses 'serious' concern over Israel-Palestine conflict