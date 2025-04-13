After rare high-level talks in Oman, Iran claims that the US is eager to revive a nuclear deal "as soon as possible".

In India, Tahawwur Rana, accused of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has made three demands while in NIA custody, though officials deny giving him any special treatment.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is reportedly forcing FEMA officials to take polygraph tests as part of an investigation into leaks of sensitive DHS information.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's son Yair Netanyahu lashed out at French President Emmanuel Macron over his comments supporting a Palestinian state without Hamas.

Finally, Russia launched a fresh wave of drone and missile strikes on Kyiv amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Iran confirms US wants nuclear deal 'ASAP' after landmark talks in Oman

The United States wants a nuclear deal "as soon as possible," said Iran on Saturday (Apr 12). This comes as the two nations held rare high-level talks over the weekend aimed at reviving a nuclear agreement — a decade after the landmark 2015 deal and nearly six years after its US pulled out of the earlier agreement during President Donald Trump's first term.

Tahawwur Rana demands three things while in NIA custody; officials deny any 'special treatment'

How India secured Tahawwur Rana's successful extradition? Photograph: (ANI/Reuters)

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, was questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for the second consecutive day on Saturday (Apr 13).

Trump admin forces FEMA officials to take polygraph tests amid leak probe

US President Donald Trump looks on after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on April 9, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photograph: (AFP)

Donald Trump's administration is subjecting federal employees — including senior Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials — to polygraph tests amid a sweeping probe into leaks of sensitive Department of Homeland Security (DHS) plans, suggest reports.

‘Screw you!’: Netanyahu’s son Yair slams Macron on Palestinian statehood

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son Yair slammed Emmanuel Macron after the French President shared a post on X saying, "Yes to a Palestinian state without Hamas."

Watch | Russia-Ukraine war: Russia rains drones & missiles on Kyiv

