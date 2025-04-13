Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son Yair slammed Emmanuel Macron after the French President shared a post on X saying, "Yes to a Palestinian state without Hamas."

"This requires the release of all hostages, a lasting ceasefire, the immediate resumption of humanitarian aid, and the pursuit of a political two-state solution. The only path possible is a political one. I support the legitimate right of Palestinians to a state and to peace, just as I support the right of Israelis to live in peace and security, both recognized by their neighbors. The upcoming conference on the two-state solution this June must be a turning point. I am doing everything I can with our partners to reach this goal of peace. We truly need it," he added.

“Screw you!” Yair wrote in a post on X. “Yes to independence of New Caledonia! Yes to independence to French Polynesia! Yes to independence of Corsica! Yes to independence of the Basque Country! Yes to independence of French Guinea! Stop the neo imperialism of France in west Africa!”

Screw you! Yes to independence of New Caledonia! Yes to independence to French Polynesia! Yes to independence of Corsica! Yes to independence of the Basque Country! Yes to independence of French Guinea! Stop the neo imperialism of France in west Africa! https://t.co/Vwa3a8fN2c — Yair Netanyahu🇮🇱 (@YairNetanyahu) April 12, 2025

Yair's remarks also come after Macron had, earlier this week, said that France could recognise Palestinian state 'in June'.

'We must move towards recognition, and we will do so in the coming months': Macron

Macron, in an interview broadcast on Wednesday (Apr 9), said that France was planning to recognise a Palestinian state within months and could make the move at a UN conference in New York in June.

"We must move towards recognition, and we will do so in the coming months," Macron, who this week visited Egypt, told France 5 television.

"Our aim is to chair this conference with Saudi Arabia in June, where we could finalise this movement of mutual recognition by several parties," he added.

"I will do it because I believe that at some point it will be right and because I also want to participate in a collective dynamic, which must also allow all those who defend Palestine to recognise Israel in turn, which many of them do not do," he added.

He said such a move could allow France "to be clear in our fight against those who deny Israel's right to exist -- which is the case with Iran -- and to commit ourselves to collective security in the region".

France's plan to recognise Palestinian state 'important step', says Hamas

Meanwhile, Hamas on Thursday (Apr 10), said that Macron's plan to recognise a Palestinian state by June was an "important step".

"We welcome the statements made by French President Emmanuel Macron regarding his country's readiness to recognise the State of Palestine," Hamas official Mahmud Mardawi told news agency AFP.

He called the announcement "an important step that, if implemented, would constitute a positive shift in the international position towards the legitimate national rights of our Palestinian people".

(With inputs from agencies)