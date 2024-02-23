Morning news brief: Indian farmer groups to observe 'Black Friday', Biden meets Navalny's family, & more

Amid the ongoing protests by farmers, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait announced plans for a 'Black Friday'. This decision comes after the unfortunate death of a protesting farmer at Khanauri Border crossing in Sangrur district in India's Punjab state. In US, President Joe Biden met privately with the wife and daughter of the late Kremlin opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Navalny recently died in a Russian prison sparking an international outcry.

Amid the ongoing protests by the farmers, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait announced that the farmers will observe a 'Black Friday' on Friday (Feb 23), after one of the protesting farmers died at Khanauri Border crossing in Sangrur district, Punjab.

US President Joe Biden held a private meeting with the wife and daughter of the Kremlin opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who recently died in a Russian prison. Yulia and Dasha Navalnaya met Biden in San Francisco, the White House confirmed. During the meeting, Biden expressed his heartfelt condolences for their loss.

Private US spacecraft Odysseus crafted history by landing on the surface of the Moon near South Pole, days after blasting off from from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida last Thursday (February 15). This is an astounding success as it is the first time in over 50 years that a US lunar mission has been successful. About over 50 years ago, the US Lunar Module named "Challenger" landed in the Taurus-Littrow region of the Moon on December 11, 1972.