New Delhi, India

Germany Christmas market tragedy: Seven Indians among injured, New Delhi condemns 'senseless' car attack

India on Saturday (Dec 21) condemned the "senseless" car attack at a Christmas market in Germany's Magdeburg. This comes as reports suggest that at least seven Indians were among those injured in the vehicle attack.

US launches retaliatory strike on Houthi targets in Yemen after attack on Israel's Tel Aviv

The United States on Saturday (Dec 21) announced that it had struck targets in Sanaa, Yemen's rebel-held capital, hours after missile attacks on Israeli capital Tel Aviv by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Israel-Hamas talks over ceasefire is 90% complete; key issues remain unresolved

Israel and Hamas discussions over a ceasefire deal in Gaza are almost complete, but some hurdles that appear as clogs still need to be clarified and cleared, as per a senior Palestinian official included in the negotiations. The official spoke to the BBC and stated that the talks in Doha are 90 per cent finished.

Israel slams Pope Francis for 'double standards' after pontiff condemns Gaza bombings as 'cruelty'

Pope Francis on Saturday (Dec 21) denounced the bombing of children in Gaza, calling it an act of "cruelty," a statement that prompted Israel to hit back, accusing the pontiff of unfairly singling it out.

Watch | PM Modi Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening, Meets Kuwaiti Emir