Ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas to end the Gaza war are almost complete, but some hurdles still need to be clarified and cleared, as per a senior Palestinian official involved in the negotiations. The official spoke to the BBC and stated that the talks in Doha are 90 per cent finished.

However, a few issues remain unsolved, specifically Israel's military presence in the Philadelphi Corridor along the southern Gaza border with Egypt. One solution is the creation of a buffer zone that is several kilometers wide along Israel's border with Gaza.

Three-stage ceasefire agreement

The three-stage ceasefire could be finalised within days since the core issue is highlighted, the official said. The deal will include:

Hostage and prisoner exchange: 20 Palestinian prisoners will be exchanged for every female Israeli soldier released in the first phase. The names of prisoners are being discussed, and will be chosen from a list of 400 Palestinians serving sentences of 25 years or more in the jails of Israel. However, the release is not expected to include senior Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti, whose freedom Israel is likely to turn down.

Hostage release: The Israeli hostages held in Gaza will be set free in stages. Israel presumes that 62 of the 96 hostages who were held are still alive.

Return of civilians of Gaza: As per talks, a procedure is being discussed that would allow Gazan civilians to return to Northern Gaza under a monitoring system involving Egypt and Qatar. Further 500 trucks carrying aid per day would enter Gaza.

Final point: The final stage would involve Gaza being governed by a group of experts who are not civilians in politics. This group will further have support from all Palestinian groups. This will mark the end of the 14-month-long conflict.

Negotiation efforts increase; obstacles remain

Mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas have increased recently. However, Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups like Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) have raised apprehension over Israel's additional conditions.

"Reaching a ceasefire agreement has become closer than ever before, provided Israel stops imposing new conditions," Hamas said in a statement posted on Telegram.

The war continues. It was started after Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which had killed 1,200 people and had seen 251 others abducted. Since then, over 100 hostages have been released, either through negotiations or Israeli military operations.

Disclaimer: WION takes the utmost care to accurately and responsibly report conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, Syria, Iraq, and non-state actors like the Islamic State, among others. In this context, claims and counterclaims are being made online and offline. WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos, and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)