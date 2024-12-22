New Delhi, India

India on Saturday (Dec 21) condemned the "senseless" car attack at a Christmas market in Germany's Magdeburg that left at least five people dead. This comes as reports suggest that at least seven Indians were among those injured in the vehicle attack.

Precious lives lost

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in its official statement expressed deep sorrow and said: "We condemn the horrific and senseless attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany. Several precious lives have been lost, and many have been injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims."

The statement further confirmed that the nation's mission in Germany was in contact with the Indian nationals injured in the attack and was "rendering all possible assistance."

Out of the seven Indians injured in the car attack, three have been discharged from the hospital.

What happened at the Christmas market?

On Friday (Dec 20) just after 7:00 pm local time (1800 GMT), a black BMW barrelled through revellers at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, the capital of Saxony-Anhalt, around 150 kilometres (93 miles) west of Berlin. The car attack killed at least five, including a nine-year-old child, and wounded 205 other individuals, with 15 suffering serious injuries, 37 sustaining moderate injuries, and 16 escaping with minor wounds.

German police arrested a Saudi man for the attack. The attacker, identified as Taleb al-Abdulmohsen aka Taleb A., is a 50-year-old doctor of psychiatry from Saudi Arabia, who has been living in Germany since 2006.

As per reports, Saudi authorities had sent several tips against Taleb in 2023 and 2024 and Germany had even conducted a risk assessment last year. The assessment by German state and federal criminal investigators concluded that he posed "no specific danger," reported the Welt newspaper.

While his motive isn't clear, reports suggest that Taleb had strong anti-Islam views and was angry with Germany's migrant and asylum policy.

(With inputs from agencies)