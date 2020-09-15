Morning news brief: India beats China in UN, US halts imports from China and more

India defeats China, becomes member of United Nations' ECOSOC





India has been elected as the member of the United Nations’ Commission on Status of Women (CSW), a body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

US puts block on Chinese products from Uighur ‘forced labour’

In the Xinjiang region, including from a "vocational" centre that it branded a "concentration camp" for Uighur minorities.

US election 2020: Biden calls Trump a 'climate arsonist,' vows to create environmental jobs

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden stressed the role of climate change in stoking the fires, saying President Donald Trump, who has blamed the fires on poor forest management, has not done enough.

