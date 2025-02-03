The 67th edition of the Grammy Awards began at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Sunday night. Check the live updates of the Grammy Awards 2025.

The 67th edition of the Grammy Awards began at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Sunday night. Comedian Trevor Noah returns as host. The star-studded event features performances from Billie Eilish, Bruno Mars, John Legend, Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Sabrina Carpenter and many more.

Trump says will have discussion with Canada, Mexico over sweeping tariffs; 'don't expect anything dramatic'

US President Donald Trump said that he will have a discussion with Canada and Mexico on the tariffs that he has imposed on the two countries on Monday (Feb 3) after stating that Americans may feel economic "pain" from his tariffs on key trading partners but arguing that it would be "worth the price."

‘Something very powerful is going to happen’: Trump threatens to take Panama Canal

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Feb 2) threatened to take control of the Panama Canal, saying “something very powerful is going to happen soon” amid his concern over Chinese “influence” and control over it.

Maha Kumbh 2025: 'Amrit Snan' begins as over 1.65 million devotees take holy dip on 'Basant Panchami'

More than 1.65 million devotees took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam as of 4 am on Monday, marking the beginning of the third 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of Basant Panchami, officials said.

Watch | Minor Earthquakes strike several Islands off the coast of Greece