Morning news brief: Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees to Maldives, Twitter sues Elon Musk and more

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa along with his wife and bodyguard left the country early on Wednesday (July 13) in a military plane, for the neighboring Maldives amidst widespread protest against him. In other news, Twitter sued Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and Space X for breaking the $44 billion deal he made to buy the company. Finally, footage recently made public by the authorities revealed that the cops delayed more than an hour before entering the classroom during the mass shooting that happened on May 4 at an elementary school in Uvalde.

Click on headlines to read more:

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flies out of country, lands in Maldives

Amid the widespread protests over the country's worst economic crisis, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flew out of the country early Wednesday in a military plane heading to the neighbouring Maldives, news agency AFP reported, quoting local officials. News agencies confirmed that he landed in the Maldives.

'A model of hypocrisy': Twitter sues Elon Musk for violating $44 billion deal

Twitter sued Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk on Tuesday (July 12) for breaching the $44 billion contract he had signed to buy the tech firm. As per the court documents, the social media giant called Musk's exit strategy "a model of hypocrisy".

As per the court filing, Twitter has asked a Delaware court to order Musk to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 per Twitter share.

WATCH | Police response 'abject failure' as chilling video shows hesitant response to Uvalde school shooting

The latest video revealed by authorities showed that the police waited for more than an hour before breaching the classroom during the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The mass shooting on May 4 at an elementary school in Uvalde shocked the nation. The attack by an 18-year-old local, identified as Salvador Ramos, killed 21 people, including small children.

