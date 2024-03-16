Morning news brief: First aid ship reaches Gaza shore; Mike Pence says will not endorse Trump; and more

Israel on Friday (Mar 15) approved a potential assault in the Gaza Strip's Rafah but kept ceasefire hopes alive with plans to send another delegation to Qatar for talks on a possible hostage deal with Hamas. In other news, former United States Vice President Mike Pence said he would not back his former boss Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential elections.

A statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that Hamas' demands for the release of hostages remained unrealistic, but an Israeli delegation would still head to Qatar's capital Doha once the security cabinet had discussed its position.

Former United States Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday (Mar 15) that he would not back his former boss Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential elections.

United States President Joe Biden, on Friday (Mar 15) praised Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s speech criticising Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which he also called for new elections in Israel.

An Indian-origin couple along with their teenage daughter lost their lives in a "suspicious" fire that gutted their home in Canada's Ontario province last week, said the police on Friday (Mar 15).