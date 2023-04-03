Morning news brief: Finland election result, Wagner claims 'legal capture' of Bakhmut, and more

Finland's prime minister Sanna Marin, who conceded defeat in the election, hailed Social Democratic Party (SDP) improvement in both her party's vote share and its projected number of MPs as she addressed supporters and said that "it's a really good achievement, even though I didn't finish first today".

Meanwhile, Ukraine said that it is still "holding" Bakhmut after Wagner claimed its "legal capture".

Also, read a report on the Marburg virus as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has urged all travellers going to Guinea and Tanzania to take prevention to avoid catching the deadly virus.

Click on headlines to read the full report:

Finland election: Sanna Marin concedes defeat, right-wing National Coalition Party claims victory

Finland's prime minister Sanna Marin has conceded defeat in the election as right-wing opposition National Coalition Party leader Petteri Orpo on Sunday (April 2) claimed victory in the parliamentary election.

Ukraine says still 'holding' Bakhmut after Wagner claims its 'legal capture'

The Ukrainian army on Sunday stated that they are still "holding" the embattled city of Bakhmut, which Wagner mercenary group, fighting on behalf of Russia, claimed to have captured "in a legal sense" by occupying the city's administration building.

McDonald’s shuts offices in US temporarily, prepares for layoffs: Report

US burger chain McDonald’s is temporarily closing off its offices earlier this week in the US and preparing to lay off its employees, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) newspaper has reported.

St Petersburg cafe blast kills popular Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky

A blast in a cafe in St Petersburg killed well-known Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky on Sunday, Russian news agencies reported. They added that the blast was caused by an explosive device.