Morning news brief: Emergency in Sri Lanka, second Tory debate, more news

Edited By: Manas Joshi
New Delhi Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 09:52 AM(IST)

Morning news brief Photograph:( WION Web Team )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Check out what's making news this morning

Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared a state of emergency. The decision comes as the Sri Lanka faces unprecedented economic crisis. In other news, second debate between PM hopefuls within UK's Conservative Party saw many barbs and derision. Check out our morning news brief.

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe declares state of emergency

The decision from President Ranil Wickremesinghe to declare a state of emergency has come amid unprecedented economic crisis in the country that has seen acute shortage of food, fuel and medicines

Ranil

Second live TV debate between PM hopefuls in Conservative Party sees heated exchanges

As race to become UK's next PM becomes narrower, the candidates are getting more aggressive in their attacks on the opponents

Tory

'Good guy with a gun': 3 killed in mass shooting in Indiana, armed onlooker saves the day

This is the latest tragedy in a spate of gun violence plaguing the country. The latest shooting comes just days after a similar incident at a July 4 parade in a Chicago suburb claimed seven lives

Indiana

Russian journalist who dared to criticise Vladimir Putin picked up by police while walking dogs

According to AFP, her arrest came just days after Ovsyannikova demonstrated alone near the Kremlin with a sign criticising Russia's presence in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin.

Russia

Watch | Thousands evacuated across southwest Europe due to wildfires; over 12,000 hectares of land destroyed

×

 

Read in App