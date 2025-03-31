Palestinians in Gaza spent Eid al-Fitr in grief instead of celebration. Airstrikes, food shortages, and ongoing war turned the festival into a day of survival. In Rafah, the bodies of 14 emergency workers were pulled from the rubble a week after an Israeli attack, described as the deadliest strike on Red Cross and Red Crescent workers since 2017.

Meanwhile, Greenland's new prime minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said on Sunday that the autonomous territory will decide its own future and will not become part of the United States. Nielsen responded to Donald Trump's latest comments regarding the vast Arctic country.

In other news, United States President Donald Trump is planning to travel to Saudi Arabia in mid-May on his first foreign trip since returning to the White House, Axios reported citing two US officials and a source with knowledge of the president's travel. Notably, Trump's first foreign trip during his previous term was also to Saudi Arabia at roughly the same time.

Click on the headlines for more:

Eid in Gaza: Prayers amid destruction as war turns festivities to mourning

Greenland's stern message to Donald Trump: 'We don't belong to anyone else'

Donald Trump to visit Saudi Arabia in May, focus on foreign investments, strengthening ties: Report

IPL 2025: MS Dhoni fails in run chase as Rajasthan Royals pile misery on struggling CSK

In a rare moment on a cricket field, MS Dhoni, 43, failed to pull off a run chase for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as hosts Rajasthan Royals inflicted a six-run defeat on the former champions in Guwahati in IPL 2025. Unlike how late he came out to bat in the previous game when the match was already over for CSK, Dhoni walked out to bat in the 16th over this time. Though he managed a four and a six in his brief stay at the crease, MS Dhoni failed to help his team cross the winning line.

Watch | Serbia: Government denies using 'sonic weapon' against peaceful protests