Morning news brief: Diego Maradona dies at 60, Covid vaccine error and more

WION Web Team NEW DELHI Nov 26, 2020, 10.18 AM(IST) Nov 26, 2020, 10.26 AM(IST)

World Cup winner, Napoli legend, drug addict: Rise and fall of Diego Maradona Photograph:( Reuters )

Diego Maradona, one of the greatest footballers of all time, died Wednesday at the age of 60, plunging his sport and his native Argentina into mourning. The United States registered more than 2,400 deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours. AstraZeneca and Oxford University acknowledged a manufacturing error that is raising questions about preliminary results of their experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

