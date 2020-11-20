Morning news brief: Covid vaccine by April, Biden criticizes Trump, and more

India is racing ahead with work on its coronavirus vaccine. Serum Institute has said that Oxford COVID-19 vaccine should be available for the general public by April 2021. US President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday accused Donald Trump of brazenly damaging democracy. And on Thursday, a man attacked several people with a knife in Oberhausen, German authorities said, leaving five injured.

Coronavirus: US continues to battle huge uptick as it sees over 2,200 new deaths



The United States in the last 24 hours confirmed more than 2,200 coronavirus deaths, highest ever since May, according to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University tally on Thursday.

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine to be available for Indians by April 2021: Serum Institute Chief



India is racing ahead with work on its coronavirus vaccine as countries around the world sought to conquer the pandemic and rescue their economies.



‘I am confident he knows he hasn't won’: Joe Biden on Trump





US President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday accused Donald Trump of brazenly damaging democracy as the incumbent pressed on with a campaign to reverse his election loss through fraud claims and personal outreach to election authorities.

Germany stabbing attack: Five injured in Oberhausen, suspect arrested





A man attacked several people with a knife in Oberhausen on Thursday evening, German authorities said, leaving five injured.



In pics: Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps unleashes new warship with drones, helicopters onboard





