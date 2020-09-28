Morning news brief: Covid deaths top 1 million, Armenia-Azerbaijan war and more

Coronavirus death toll crosses 1 million-mark as Europe battles second wave





More than one million people have lost their lives from coronavirus, a virus that was emerged less than a year ago, but still continues to affect many countries.

23 killed as fighting erupts between Armenia, Azerbaijan in disputed area





Around 23 people including civilians and military have been killed after Fighting has erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan around the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Geneva voters say 'yes' to ‘world’s highest’ minimum wage as wealth gap widens





Geneva voted in favor of a minimum hourly wage of 23 francs ($25), once implemented this would be the world’s highest minimum wage.This is the latest effort in Switzerland to ensure people are able to live decently from their salary.

