Morning news brief: COVID-19 deaths in Shanghai, Russia-Ukraine updates, and more

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: Ukraine troops refused to surrender as Russia's Sunday deadline for troops to surrender in Mariupol expired. Also watch a report on Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'City still has not fallen': Mariupol may be a red line in talks, says Ukraine

Ukraine troops refused to surrender as Russia's Sunday deadline for troops to surrender in Mariupol expired. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal declared that the "city still has not fallen" as Russia bombarded cities across Ukraine.

China: First COVID-19 deaths reported in Shanghai since start of lockdown

First coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths have been reported in Shanghai since the start of its weeks-long lockdown, officials in the city informed on Monday (April 18).

Zelensky calls for 'anti-radiation medicine' amid Russian nuclear threat

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed his warning of a possible Russian nuclear attack amid the current war. Zelensky asserted that the country should "prepare" for it.

'He should come here to see': Volodymyr Zelensky asks Joe Biden to visit Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in an interview, asked United States President Joe Biden to visit the war-torn nation and witness the destruction caused by Russian forces. Zelensky stated that the visit will be good for Biden to do it as a leader of the US.

WATCH | 'All outstanding issues must be solved via dialogue,' Pakistan PM Sharif writes to Indian PM Modi

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has written to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his desire for better bilateral ties between the two countries and WION has exclusively accessed the details of Shehbaz Sharif's letter.