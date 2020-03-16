Morning News Brief: Coronavirus spreads in Canada, Biden promises woman vice president and more

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief.

Coronavirus spreads to all Canadian provinces with 313 confirmed cases

The coronavirus epidemic has spread to all provinces in Canada, the chief public health officer said on Sunday. READ MORE

I will appoint a woman as vice president, if elected president: Biden

Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden said during the presidential debate that he would "appoint a woman to be vice president" if he is elected president. READ MORE

Tottenham's star defender Jan Vertonghen's family burgled at knifepoint

Tottenham Hotspurs defender Jan Vertonghen's family was held at knifepoint in a burglary when the player was away with the club to play in the round of 16 fixture of the Champions League. READ MORE

WATCH| UK concerned over mass graves in Balochistan