Morning news brief: China urges US to stop 'demonising' Beijing as envoy visits and more

Stop 'demonising' China: Beijing urges the US as envoy visits

On July 22, China's National Health Commission rejected the WHO plan for a second phase of the investigation. Later, the US had expressed disappointment with the decision and termed it "dangerous".

Man accused of attempted assassination of Mali president dies in custody

Mali’s interim President Assimi Goita was targeted in an attempted stabbing attack after Eid al-Adha prayers at the Grand Mosque in the capital, Bamako.

Chinese mainland reports 40 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 40 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 39 in Jiangsu and one in Liaoning, the National Health Commission said.

Tunisian president ousts government in move critics call a coup

In a dramatic escalation of a political crisis that his opponents labelled a coup, Tunisia's president dismissed the government and froze parliament on Sunday. They have called their own supporters to come onto the streets in protest.



Former Samoa PM concedes election defeat: Report

The former prime minister of Samoa has finally conceded defeat in elections held in April, Radio New Zealand reported. Samoa descended into chaos after the then Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, refused to give way after losing a parliamentary election.

COVID-19: Unvaccinated snow leopard at San Diego Zoo contracts coronavirus

The zoo said snow leopard Ramil isn't showing any other symptoms, but because he shares an enclosure with a female snow leopard and two Amur leopards, the crew believes they've been exposed.

