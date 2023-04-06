Morning news brief: China reacts to Tsai's meeting with McCarthy, Putin open to global partnership, and more

To assert its dominance and intimidate the US after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with newly appointed US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles China started its 'war games' around the island nation. A Chinese anti-submarine helicopter and three warships had been detected around the island, Taiwan's defence ministry said Thursday. Meanwhile, citing the new Russian Foreign Policy Concept, Putin said that Moscow has no hostile intentions against anyone and is open to constructive cooperation with all countries.

In other news, North Korea roared back at the joint military drills by US and South Korea saying the drills are driving tensions in the Korean Peninsula to the brink of nuclear war. This comes after Washington flew nuclear-capable B-52 bombers as per a joint drill with South Korea.

Taiwan on Thursday claimed that a Chinese anti-submarine helicopter and three warships had been detected around the island. This comes after President Tsai Ing-wen met US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles, a move which has angered Beijing. The meeting was significant as McCarthy become the senior most US figure to meet a Taiwanese leader on American soil in decades. He also said that there's an urgent need to speed up arms deliveries to Taiwan in the face of increasing threats from China.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said that Moscow has no desire to isolate itself and is open to constructive co-operation with all the nations.

North Korea Thursday accused the US of escalating the tensions in Korean Peninsula to the brink of nuclear war after Washington flew nuclear-capable B-52 bombers in a joint military drill with South Korea, as per Reuters citing local media reports.

A tornado in southeastern Missouri left a heavy trail of destruction with at least five people dead by the end of Wednesday (April 5). All deaths reportedly occurred in Bollinger County about 80 km south of St. Louis.