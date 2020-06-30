Morning news brief: China passes Hong Kong national security law, 'human pandemic potential' discovered and more

China passes Hong Kong security law: Report

According to reports, China passed the national security law for Hong Kong on Tuesday. Read more

Swine flu strain with 'human pandemic potential' found increasingly in China

Chinese researchers have reportedly identified a new strain of the swine flu that has the potential to become a pandemic. Read more

EU to allow visitors from 14 countries; US, China citizens barred: Report

According to a report, the European Union has named 14 countries whose citizens it feels are "safe" to travel to the continent amid the coronavirus pandemic but the United States, China, Brazil and Russia have been excluded from the list. Read more

Israel leaders Netanyahu and Gantz at odds over West Bank annexation plan

Plans by Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to begin annexing parts of the occupied Palestinian territories from as early as Wednesday appeared in disarray as the country’s alternate prime minister, Benny Gantz, suggested annexation would have to wait while the country dealt with its coronavirus crisis. Read more