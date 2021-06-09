Morning news brief: China has ability to try to disturb rules-based order and more

We bring to you the biggest stories of the day so far. From UK urges EU to show 'common sense' in post-Brexit talks to UNGA Prez Abdulla Shahid thanks India for support; says top focus on COVID-19. And Israel says Hamas tried to disrupt Iron Dome and AP seeks proof.

'China has ability to try to disturb rules-based order, US, allies defend'

China is the single nation that militarily, economically, diplomatically and politically has the ability to try to disturb the rules-based order that the United States, its friends and allies strongly defend, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken has said.

Shot down missiles fired by Israel, activated air defence: Syria

Syria's military sites were struck by Israeli missiles again on Tuesday night, according to Syrian media.

UNGA Prez Abdulla Shahid thanks India for support; says top focus on COVID-19

In his first-ever interview since his massive victory for the post of President of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly or UNGA, Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid has listed dealing with the COVID crisis, UN reforms among his 5 key priorities.

Israel says Hamas tried to disrupt Iron Dome, AP seeks proof

Israel's ambassador to the United States said on Tuesday that Hamas militants tried to disrupt Israel's Iron Dome rocket defense system from a Gaza building housing The Associated Press and other news outlets, prompting the Israeli air force to destroy the high rise last month.

UK urges EU to show 'common sense' in post-Brexit talks

The UK's chief negotiator called on the European Union to show 'pragmatism and common sense', instead of threatening to retaliate, as the two sides meet to resolve differences over the deal that was supposed to keep trade flowing after Brexit.

Watch: US Senate passes massive tech and manufacturing bill to compete with China