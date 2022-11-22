Morning news brief: China fire kills 36, Colorado club shooting a 'hate crime', and more

A fire at a factory in Anyang City in central China's Henan Province has killed 36 people, state media said Tuesday, citing local authorities. Two people at the plant are still missing. In other news, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 on the Richter Scale struck Southwest of Malango, Solomon Islands on Tuesday morning.

News agency Xinhua reported that the fire broke out Monday afternoon and no other details about the incident have been shared yet. "After receiving the alarm, the municipal fire rescue detachment immediately dispatched forces to the scene," CCTV reported.

People have been advised to move to higher ground immediately, said a spokesperson for the Solomon Islands' prime minister. "People are advised to move to higher ground now," said the spokesman from Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare's office."

The shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub that killed five people and injured 25 others "had all the appearances of being a hate crime," said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers on Monday.

After much chaos and confusion, Elon Musk has decided to hold off the relaunch of the 'Blue Verified' badge for Twitter. The Twitter boss said that he will be suspending the $8 subscription plan until there is high confidence in stopping impersonation.