Morning news brief: Burkina Faso violence kills 132, Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate the world, and more

Here is WION's daily morning news brief to showcase what’s happening around the world today.

In the worst attack in recent years, Burkina Faso has witnessed a death toll of 132 after attackers struck during the night on Friday, burning homes and markets, killing residents of the village of Solhan in Yagha province, bordering Niger.

Ahead of his meeting with G7 leaders, United Kingdom PM Boris Johnson has called the rich country leaders to make a commitment to vaccinate the entire world against COVID-19 by the end of 2022.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson calls for Group of Seven (G7) leaders to make a commitment to vaccinate the entire world against COVID-19 by the end of 2022 when they meet in Britain next week.

After armed assailants laid siege overnight to a village in the jihadist-plagued northeast, the death toll from the worst militant attack in Burkina Faso in recent years has risen to 132.

With the country on the verge of unseating Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Russia's longest-serving leader, the head of Israel's domestic security service has issued a rare warning of possible violence in the country, during one of the most politically charged periods in decades.

Welcoming the progress made by the G7 group of countries on a minimum tax rate, the social media giant Facebook said that the agreement is a significant first step towards certainty for businesses and strengthening public confidence in the global tax system even if the decision means that it would have to pay more taxes and in different places.

A new study has revealed an unsettling case of Covid-related mutation. An HIV positive woman in South Africa carried the virus for 216 days and reportedly during this time, the virus mutated at least 30 times.

