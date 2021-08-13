Morning news brief: Brazil's Supreme Court opens probe into Bolsonaro, China on 'red alert' and more

Here is WION's Daily Morning News Brief with what’s happening around the world today.

A probe has been opened by the Brazilian Supreme chief justice against President Jair Bolsonaro over an investigative leak. The United States and Britain ordered the deployment of thousands of troops to Afghanistan to evacuate their nationals, as the Taliban overran more key regional cities in an offensive that has left the capital dangerously exposed.

Click on the headlines to read the full story:

'Red alert' for rain declared in China as flood death toll hits 21

Five cities in the central Chinese province of Hubei have declared "red alerts" after torrential rain left 21 people dead and forced the evacuation of nearly 6,000 people, state media reported.

Brazil’s chief justice opens probe into Bolsonaro over investigation leak

The Brazilian Supreme Court’s chief justice said Thursday he opened a probe into right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro for posting documents to social media from a sealed police investigation into the hacking of a federal election court.

Taliban advances in Afghanistan, US and Britain to evacuate embassies

The Taliban claimed control over two of Afghanistan's biggest cities on Thursday, according to media reports, as the United States and Britain said they would send thousands of troops to help evacuate their embassy staff.

Jailed Samsung chief released on parole

The jailed de facto leader of the giant Samsung group walked free on parole Friday, the latest instance of South Korea's long tradition of freeing business leaders imprisoned for corruption or tax evasion on economic grounds.